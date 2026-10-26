Los Angeles activates first set of speed cameras, commencing "warning period"

In what the city calls an attempt to reduce traffic deaths and dangerous speeding, Los Angeles activated its first set of speed cameras on Monday, with the goal of turning on 125 of them by the end of the year.

Monday is the start of a 60-day warning period for drivers, meaning citations will not be automatically issued for violators during that time period. For those 60 days, violators who drove at least 11 miles per hour over the speed limit will instead be issued an official warning notification.

After the warning period, those who traveled more than 11 mph above the limit will receive fines starting at $50.

Violators will be fined:

$0 for their first violation

$50 for 11-15 mph over the speed limit

$100 for 16-25 mph over the speed limit

$500 for "extreme speeders"

As more cameras are installed and activated, their warning periods will begin on their own timeline.

"As stated by the state legislation, revenue from the program will be used to complement the city's ongoing investments in safe street infrastructure, which also helps make streets safer for everyone walking, biking, rolling and driving," the Los Angeles Department of Transportation said.

The cameras are part of a five-year pilot program through the city of LA. It mirrors programs being run in San Francisco, Oakland, San Jose, Glendale and Long Beach.

As many as 125 cameras will be installed across the city by 2027. The locations were strategically chosen by the city "where speeding and crashes happen most often and where children, seniors, and other vulnerable people are concentrated," LADOT said.

LADOT says Oakland and San Francisco have reported 70% and 84% reductions in excessive speeding during their pilot programs.

According to LADOT, the cameras are designed with privacy protections in mind. The cameras capture only the rear license plates of speeding vehicles, not drivers' faces. Photos won't be saved.

A map of the locations can be found here.