LA Sparks fire coach Lynne Roberts after the team misses the playoffs again

The Los Angeles Sparks fired coach Lynne Roberts on Friday, a day after her team missed the playoffs for the second straight year under her leadership.

Roberts was hired in 2024 and the Sparks went 37-51 in her two seasons in charge of the team.

"We are grateful to Lynne for the commitment and determination she brought to the role, which was evident all the way through our last game last night" Sparks special advisor Farhan Zaidi said. "Lynne has cared deeply about our organization and for our players and their development. We sincerely thank her for everything she has invested in the Sparks and wish her and her family the best moving forward."

The Sparks had a solid squad coming into this season with Kelsey Plum and Nneka Ogwumike leading the way along with Cameron Brink. Plum was hurt in the early part of the season and then traded to Phoenix. Ogwumike was solid all year long, but announced this would be her last season playing in the WNBA and retired after Thursday's loss to Golden State.

The Sparks will rebuild around Brink and two potential lottery draft picks. The team has a new general manager in Ariana Andonian, who was hired last month to replace Raegan Pebley.

Speaking Thursday about her time in Los Angeles, Roberts said: "I think we've had two tough years of injuries, and I'm not trying to blame anything on that, it's just the reality. There has been a lot of change. Our president's been here ... four months. So just again, so much change."