Many high school students across Los Angeles walked out of class on Monday to protest operations conducted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and a gathering turned violent at a San Fernando Valley fast food restaurant, police said.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, a large group was involved in a fight on the 8300 block of Reseda Boulevard at about 10:06 a.m., possibly related to the walkout.

No weapons were spotted but the fight involved individuals throwing chairs and tables inside the fast food restaurant. A hammer may have been used at one point, police said.

At least one juvenile was injured, although the extent of their injuries was unclear.

As many as 25 students of a nearby high school may have been involved, police said. No arrests have been made.

Aerial images from the scene showed a group of police officers talking to a student, who had a bandage on his head, outside of an El Pollo Loco location.

No additional details were immediately made available.