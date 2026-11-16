Los Angeles school walkout turns chaotic with large fight, chairs thrown at fast food restaurant
Many high school students across Los Angeles walked out of class on Monday to protest operations conducted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and a gathering turned violent at a San Fernando Valley fast food restaurant, police said.
According to the Los Angeles Police Department, a large group was involved in a fight on the 8300 block of Reseda Boulevard at about 10:06 a.m., possibly related to the walkout.
No weapons were spotted but the fight involved individuals throwing chairs and tables inside the fast food restaurant. A hammer may have been used at one point, police said.
At least one juvenile was injured, although the extent of their injuries was unclear.
As many as 25 students of a nearby high school may have been involved, police said. No arrests have been made.
Aerial images from the scene showed a group of police officers talking to a student, who had a bandage on his head, outside of an El Pollo Loco location.
No additional details were immediately made available.