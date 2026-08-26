Alleged Sabrina Carpenter stalker found mentally incompetent to stand trial

A man who is accused of stalking singer Sabrina Carpenter has been found mentally incompetent to stand trial, the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office said.

William Applegate, 31, was charged with stalking, trespassing, disorderly conduct, attempting to enter a non-commercial dwelling and battery. The misdemeanor charges against Applegate have been dismissed.

Applegate was accused of visiting Carpenter's LA home several times for more than a month before showing up at her front door "unannounced and uninvited" on May 23, court documents said.

In June, a judge had previously issued a five-year restraining order against Applegate. The restraining order also applied to the singer's sister, Sarah Carpenter and her partner, George Smith, who live with her in her Hollywood Hills home.

It prohibited him from having any contact with the protected persons and he must stay at least 100 yards from her home, workplace and vehicle.

Applegate, who represented himself during the hearing, said that he and Carpenter were allegedly a part of a "classified military government program." He claimed that they needed to be together to "save the world."

On May 23, Applegate allegedly trespassed onto a neighboring property to "circumvent and breach the security fencing" around the singer's property, according to the petition for the restraining order.