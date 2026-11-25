The Los Angeles Rams are gearing up for the NFL's first-ever Thanksgiving Eve game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Wednesday night.

The Rams will be hosting the Green Bay Packers for the historic game.

Tailgating at SoFi Stadium will begin at 1 p.m., and kickoff is at 5 p.m.

During the game, the Rams will debut their white uniforms in honor of the Fearsome Foursome, the nickname for the 1960s Rams defensive line, including Deacon Jones, Lamar Lundy, Merlin Olsen, and Rosey Grier.

The Fearsome Foursome are regarded as one of the league's most dominant defensive lines. Grier, the only living member, will be in attendance at Wednesday's game.

The halftime show will feature a performance by the Irish rock band U2.

With all of the last-minute shopping and busy travel day before the Thanksgiving holiday, traffic around SoFi Stadium is expected to be heavy with delays.

Fans and residents are urged to plan ahead for their commutes and use alternate routes before and after the game.