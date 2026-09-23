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Los Angeles police pursue robbery suspect through San Fernando Valley

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
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Matthew Rodriguez

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The Los Angeles Police Department is in pursuit of a robbery suspect through the San Fernando Valley.

The suspect led officers into the Newhall and Santa Clarita Valley area before turning around and returning to the San Fernando Valley via the southbound 5 and 405 freeways.

The driver sped down the freeways at roughly 100 mph before exiting onto Sepulveda Boulevard in Encino. The suspect crashed into a curb and pole after taking the exit too quickly.

A passenger surrendered to police almost immediately after the crash, before the suspect ultimately gave up.

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