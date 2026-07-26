Los Angeles police apprehend 4 suspects after reckless driver pursuit

The Los Angeles Police Department was in pursuit of a suspected reckless driver.

The chase started in the Lake Balboa area with the driver hitting speeds above 70 mph. The suspect swerved past traffic and drove on the wrong side of the road several times.

After speeding through intersections and around city streets, the driver pulled over to the side of the road. Four people ditched the car and ran in different directions.

Officers apprehended all of the suspects after a brief search of the area.