Los Angeles police in pursuit of a suspected hit-and-run driver in South LA

The Los Angeles Police Department is in pursuit of a suspected hit-and-run driver in South LA.

The suspect recklessly drove through city streets, sometimes cutting through busy intersections during the chase and narrowly missing other vehicles.

He continued to speed through neighborhoods before an LAPD officer blocked the street and forced him to turn into an apartment complex's parking lot near Compton Avenue and E. 112th Street in Watts. After reaching a dead end, the suspect ditched the car while it was still rolling.

The man sprinted into the complex as trailing officers secured the vehicle after it crashed into a dumpster. He eventually ran into more officers, who took him into custody.