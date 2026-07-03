Robbery suspect pretends to surrender before leading LAPD on pursuit

The Los Angeles Police Department was in pursuit of a robbery suspect near downtown Los Angeles and Pico Union.

Officers briefly ended the pursuit after using a PIT maneuver that sent the suspect's car into two parked vehicles. After a brief standoff, the suspect pretended to surrender to officers before grabbing something off the ground, getting back in the car and slipping past an LAPD patrol SUV.

The suspect continued to drive away from police in downtown Los Angeles before getting onto the northbound 110 Freeway. The driver returned to the streets of downtown LA, swerving through traffic and dodging LAPD SUVs that tried to block the road.

After aimlessly driving around downtown LA, he briefly got onto the freeway again before reaching the Pico Union area. There, he continued to recklessly cut through traffic, sometimes driving head-on into other cars.

Once officers caught up, the suspect drove through an intersection and crashed into another vehicle before driving off one more time. The driver ditched the damaged car in a Harvard Heights neighborhood and ran into a home as officers chased after him.

A brief fight with officers ensued, leading LAPD to hogtie him once they placed him in custody.