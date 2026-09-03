Los Angeles police in pursuit of a stolen vehicle near South LA

Police in Los Angeles are in pursuit of a possibly stolen vehicle near South LA.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department began the chase before handing it over to the California Highway Patrol. CHP officers eventually passed it off to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers flattened the suspect's tires with a spike strip, but he continued to drive away from police. At one point in the chase, the suspect flippantly got out of the car, got back in and slowly drove away from police.

The man drove around city streets with flat tires for some time before entering the eastbound 10 Freeway while he struggled to maintain control over the stolen SUV. There weren't many cars on the freeway after officers performed a traffic break behind the suspect. Officers also closed on-ramps leading to the freeway.

He continued to slowly drive down the freeway before an officer used a PIT maneuver to spin the SUV around. The suspect's trunk swung open because of the PIT, with clothing and other items flying out onto the roadway.

The suspect refused to surrender to police while appearing to smoke something. After a brief standoff, CHP officers yanked him out of the car, wrestled him to the ground and arrested him.