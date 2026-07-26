Los Angeles police in pursuit of a DUI driver on the 5 Freeway

The California Highway Patrol is in pursuit of a suspected DUI driver on the 5 Freeway.

The suspect sped through the highway until reaching downtown Los Angeles. The driver continued to drive recklessly through city streets, cutting off other drivers and squeezing through lanes.

The suspect returned to the 5 Freeway but went northbound towards the San Fernando Valley, hitting over 100 mph. The car's lights were off for much of the pursuit.

The driver sped through the freeway before exiting in the San Gabriel Valley to get some gas. After filling up the tank, the suspect sped out of the gas station.

The suspect continued to flee police until reaching the North Arroyo area, where officers caught up to them. Officers apprehended the suspects after searching through the neighborhood.