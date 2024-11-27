Los Angeles Mission feeds thousands on Skid Row Thanksgiving meals and more

It takes a lot of turkey to feed thousands of Thanksgiving meals to people on Skid Row, and today, 3,600 pounds of turkey made it out of the ovens and onto plates at Los Angeles Mission's annual Thanksgiving outreach.

The event served up over 4,000 turkey dinners with all the fixins and offered clothing, grooming, healthcare, service connection to housing, and more to those in the Skid Row community.

Troy Vaughn, President and CEO of Los Angeles Mission added that Wednesday's feast is not just about food. "We serve a meal, but we serve so much more here. We do serve up hope here." He said there will be a clothing boutique, a healthcare tent, a grooming tent, a service connection to housing, and more.

"We really use this as an opportunity to connect with our community," Vaughn said. "And so we're going to have data runners running around capturing demographic information on their age, their ethnicity, and their background and making sure that we are connecting them -- to whether its housing, employment opportunities, family reunification, relocation services if they want to go back home to where their family is.

Executive chef of the LA Mission, Erik Grant said it's personal, as he once was homeless.

"Here at the LA Mission, we not only believe that there's hope in a meal, but we also believe in helping to restore people, but also to end the cycle of homelessness," he said.

Aside from the turkey, the kitchen was bustling preparing 1,000 pounds of macaroni, 90 gallons of cranberry sauce, 1,200 pounds of collard greens, and 90 gallons of gravy – all donated by Restaurant Depot.

"Whenever we can, we like to be part of the solution, so we're putting it here for show," Tony Year, VP of Restaurant Depot said.