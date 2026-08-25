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Los Angeles man indicted on child sex tourism-related charges

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
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Matthew Rodriguez

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A Los Angeles man was extradited from Colombia to face child sex tourism charges earlier this week. 

Ivan Lozano Hernandez, 39, allegedly traveled to Tanzania in October 2021 to have sex with a 14-year-old girl, according to the FBI. Investigators said Hernandez began contacting the girl in 2020 and directed her to send nude images and videos of herself to him. 

Federal prosecutors charged Hernandez in 2023 after the girl's parents learned about the abuse and reported him to law enforcement in Los Angeles. Investigators said Hernandez fled the United States shortly after FBI agents served a search warrant and allegedly found thousands of images and videos of child sexual abuse material. 

Police in Medellin, Colombia, arrested Hernandez in July 2025 after learning Interpol issued a Red Notice, an international alert notifying law enforcement to hold a wanted fugitive. 

The FBI said a federal grand jury in August 2025 indicted Hernandez on four counts related to child sex tourism: 

  • Enticement of a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity
  • Travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct 
  • Engaging in illicit sexual conduct in a foreign place 
  • Possession of child pornography

Federal law enforcement defined child sex tourism as a type of human trafficking where people travel to another country specifically to engage in illegal sexual conduct with minors. 

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