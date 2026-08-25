Los Angeles man indicted on child sex tourism-related charges

A Los Angeles man was extradited from Colombia to face child sex tourism charges earlier this week.

Ivan Lozano Hernandez, 39, allegedly traveled to Tanzania in October 2021 to have sex with a 14-year-old girl, according to the FBI. Investigators said Hernandez began contacting the girl in 2020 and directed her to send nude images and videos of herself to him.

Federal prosecutors charged Hernandez in 2023 after the girl's parents learned about the abuse and reported him to law enforcement in Los Angeles. Investigators said Hernandez fled the United States shortly after FBI agents served a search warrant and allegedly found thousands of images and videos of child sexual abuse material.

Police in Medellin, Colombia, arrested Hernandez in July 2025 after learning Interpol issued a Red Notice, an international alert notifying law enforcement to hold a wanted fugitive.

The FBI said a federal grand jury in August 2025 indicted Hernandez on four counts related to child sex tourism:

Enticement of a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity

Travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct

Engaging in illicit sexual conduct in a foreign place

Possession of child pornography

Federal law enforcement defined child sex tourism as a type of human trafficking where people travel to another country specifically to engage in illegal sexual conduct with minors.