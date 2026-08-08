Kings to retire Anze Kopitar's No.11, unveil statue outside Crypto.com Arena

The Los Angeles Kings announced plans to retire Anze Kopitar's No. 11 jersey and unveil a statue of his likeness outside Crypto.com Arena next season, the first since he hung up his skates after 20 years with the franchise.

Kopitar, 38, will be the team's eighth-ever player to have his number retired, and the fourth to have a statue built outside of the stadium, joining the likes of legends like Luc Robitaille, Dustin Brown and "The Great One," Wayne Gretzky.

"To have my number retired and a statue unveiled by the LA Kings is an incredible honor, and one that is difficult to put into words," Kopitar said in a statement. "I have been fortunate to spend my entire career with one organization, surrounded by amazing teammates, coaches, staff and fans who have made this journey so special."

Kopitar's incredible career began in 2005, when he was the No. 11 pick in the NHL Draft out of Slovenia. From that time, he cemented himself as one of Los Angeles' best-ever players, finishing as their all-time leading scorer and leader in all-time games played, assists and points in franchise history. He helped lead the team to Stanley Cup-winning seasons in 2012 and 2014 and also earned the Frank J. Selke Trophy twice as the league's top defensive forward, three Lady Byng Memorial Trophies as the player with the best sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with playing ability and the Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award.

"Anze Kopitar has defined what it means to be a Los Angeles King for the past two decades," said Robitaille, who now works as the team's President after his own retirement. "His leadership, consistency and commitment to excellence have helped shape the identity of our franchise, both on and off the ice." He has earned the respect of everyone who has had the opportunity to play with him, coach him or watch him compete."

The ceremony is planned for February 24 ahead of the Kings' game against the Montreal Canadiens. The team said that the statue is being created by Julie Rotblatt Amrany and Omri Amrany.