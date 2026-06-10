Los Angeles High School locked down after reports of possible weapon on campus

A possible road rage incident led to a minor possibly bringing a gun onto the campus of a high school in the heart of Los Angeles, leading to a lockdown, according to authorities.

The Los Angeles Police Department said it received a report at 8:15 a.m. from a person who said they were threatened with a gun in relation to a road rage incident outside of Los Angeles High School in the mid-Wilshire neighborhood.

The caller told police that the suspect, a minor, followed them into the school. The suspect was taken into custody by police.

Officers remained on scene to canvas the campus for the weapon, the LAPD said. Aerial images taken around 10:15 a.m. showed a heavy law enforcement presence on and around campus.

A Los Angeles Unified School District spokesperson shared a statement with CBS LA that was sent to LAHS families. It reads as follows:

"Today, the school initiated a lockdown as we received reports of a possible weapon on campus. We took immediate action, including notifying the Los Angeles School Police Department and Region West Operations for further investigation. The Los Angeles School Police Department and the Los Angeles Police Department are conducting a search of the campus for weapons. We will provide additional information once it is available."

It's not yet clear when the lockdown will end. No additional details were immediately made available.