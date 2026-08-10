Upper Deck golf returning to Dodger Stadium in December

Baseball and golf fans alike will once again have the unique chance to hit the links at Dodger Stadium this winter.

The partnership between Upper Deck Golf and the Los Angeles Dodgers will give golfers three days, from December 4 to December 6, to tee off from the stands and upper-level seating at Chavez Ravine towards a set of custom greens on the field below, the team announced on Monday.

"We're thrilled to once again partner with Upper Deck Gold and to give our fans the opportunity to golf at this beautiful ballpark," said a statement from Chris Koenig, the Dodgers 365 Executive Director. "Among our many non-gameday event opportunities throughout the year, teeing off from every level is one of the best and most unique ways to enjoy the stadium in the offseason."

Along with the golf, people who attend the event will have direct access to golf challenges, a clubhouse bar and festival area inside Dodger Stadium, as well as music, food and beverages.

Registration begins on September 25, but fans are able to join an early-access list on the Dodgers website. Tee times will start at 7 a.m. each day and last through 8 p.m., and each slot will accommodate two players. According to the Dodgers, standard registration will give each player 18 balls, or two per nine holes. VIP registration will allow for 22 balls.

Golfers are welcome to bring their own clubs, but PXG-supplied sets for right-handed, left-handed, women and seniors will be provided. Drivers, fairway metals and low irons will not be allowed inside the stadium for safety purposes, according to the team.

Along with the nine holes of golf, there will also be putting, driving and closest to the pin simulator challenges inside the clubhouse.

Dodgers 365 oversees events and non-baseball activities at Dodger Stadium. Events range from meet-and-greets, special celebrations on Mother's Day and Father's Day, and pregame festivities.