Los Angeles County waives parking fees for Chinatown residents after arsonist destroys their complex

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion waiving parking fees for Chinatown residents displaced by an apparent arson in September.

"These residents have endured so much and have navigated a very difficult tragedy," said Supervisor Hilda Solis, who authored the motion. "We want to ensure our Chinatown residents affected by this unfortunate fire continue to be supported. The last thing they should be worried about is parking fees, especially so close to the holidays."

The massive fire happened on Sept. 13 inside a three-story apartment building in the 700 block of New Depot Street. The flames spread to a neighboring apartment building in the 800 block of Bunker Hill Avenue, forcing residents to evacuate, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Inspectors closed one of the buildings after slapping a red tag on it because of the damage.

Solis' office said many of the roughly 70 displaced residents are seniors with complex health needs and disabilities.

The fires forced some residents to move into hotels and others to stay at a motel with parking fees. The motion will cover $2,080 worth of parking fees at Lot 45 on North Spring Street. It can fit 20 vehicles between Nov. 15 and Dec. 6.

In addition to the waivers, the county will give $250 debit cards to impacted residents through the Chinatown Service Center.

Investigators from the LAFD and Los Angeles Police Department believed an arsonist started the fire but did not announce any arrests.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact LAPD's Major Crimes Division at (213) 486-7260.