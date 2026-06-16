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Los Angeles County parks set to host Juneteenth celebrations honoring Black culture

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
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The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation will be hosting several events across the region to celebrate the Juneteenth holiday.

LA County Parks will honor Black culture, freedom, resilience, and community, including a signature celebration at Jackie Robinson Park.

The events will feature live music, food vendors, community activities and workshops intended to uplift and "celebrate the contributions of Black African American communities throughout Los Angeles County."

"We're proud to continue this important tradition of celebrating Juneteenth across LA County Parks," said Norma E. García-González, Director of the County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation. "Our parks bring people together, and these celebrations provide an opportunity to honor the history, culture, and lasting contributions of Black communities while fostering connection, understanding, and community pride."

All events are free and open to the public. No registration is required.

Valleydale Park

  • Thursday, June 18, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • 5525 N. Lark Ellen Ave., Azusa, CA 91702

Jackie Robinson Park

  • Saturday, June 20, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • 8773 E. Ave. R, Sun Village, CA 93543

El Cariso Community Regional Park

  • Thursday, June 25, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • 13100 Hubbard St., Sylmar, CA 91342

Don Knabe Park

  • Saturday, June 27, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • 19700 S. Bloomfield Ave., Cerritos, CA 90703

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