Los Angeles County parks set to host Juneteenth celebrations honoring Black culture

The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation will be hosting several events across the region to celebrate the Juneteenth holiday.

LA County Parks will honor Black culture, freedom, resilience, and community, including a signature celebration at Jackie Robinson Park.

The events will feature live music, food vendors, community activities and workshops intended to uplift and "celebrate the contributions of Black African American communities throughout Los Angeles County."

"We're proud to continue this important tradition of celebrating Juneteenth across LA County Parks," said Norma E. García-González, Director of the County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation. "Our parks bring people together, and these celebrations provide an opportunity to honor the history, culture, and lasting contributions of Black communities while fostering connection, understanding, and community pride."

All events are free and open to the public. No registration is required.

Valleydale Park

Thursday, June 18, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

5525 N. Lark Ellen Ave., Azusa, CA 91702

Jackie Robinson Park

Saturday, June 20, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

8773 E. Ave. R, Sun Village, CA 93543

El Cariso Community Regional Park

Thursday, June 25, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

13100 Hubbard St., Sylmar, CA 91342

Don Knabe Park