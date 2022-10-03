Los Angeles County gas prices break high record set in June

Gas prices in Los Angeles County went up just about a penny overnight, but it was enough to hit a new record.

The average price for a gallon of regular, self-serve gasoline in Los Angeles County went up a penny overnight, bringing that price to $6.47, breaking the record of $6.46 set on June 14.

Gas prices have been on a steady rise since the start of September, and last week was seeing steep price hikes of as much as 15 cents. The price rises have slowed, but a longer view shows how far they've come in such a short time — nearly 63 cents in one week, $1.20 more than a month ago, and $2.05 since last year.

The rest of Southern California is also feeling the pain at the pup. Orange County is just about a cent under its own record at $6.42, while Ventura County is now at $6.40. In the Inland Empire, that average price is at $6.33.

Price hikes are expected to continue for several weeks because refineries are undergoing planned maintenance, and some unplanned work that was delayed from the spring when gas prices were also on the rise.

Gov. Gavin Newsom is now directing the state's Air Resources Board to transition early to the cheaper winter blend gas, which could help drivers save about 12 to 15 cents per gallon. Californians are also anticipating some help this month when the state's gas tax rebates are scheduled to start going out.