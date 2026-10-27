Watch CBS News
Local News

Pursuit in East Los Angeles comes to dramatic end, arrest

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
Read Full Bio
Austin Turner

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

A pursuit involving the California Highway Patrol and Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department led to a dramatic crash and arrest on Wednesday morning.

According to the LASD, authorities were in pursuit of a man accused of reckless driving and driving under the influence.

The driver behind the wheel of a blue Nissan Quest was in the southbound lanes of the 710 Freeway at about 10:50 a.m. before transferring to the westbound 10 Freeway shortly after.

image-30.png
CBS LA

As of 10:53 a.m., the driver was driving erratically on the freeway. He then exited the freeway in the area of Lincoln Heights and continued on city streets, where the driver often drifted onto the wrong side of the road and nearly crashed into other vehicles.

Around 11:07 a.m., the driver sideswiped a truck while attempting to pass on the right shoulder of Eastern Avenue and Sheriff Road. The man's van then appeared to blow a front tire.

image-31.png
CBS LA

He continued to attempt to evade police, and a PIT maneuver from a CHP officer caused dozens of items to fall from the van's trunk. The driver collided with an officer at least one more time before coming to a stop with severe damage to the van's driver side.

The man was pulled from the vehicle and arrested while officers had guns drawn.

No additional details were immediately made available.

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue