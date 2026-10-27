Pursuit in East Los Angeles comes to dramatic end, arrest

A pursuit involving the California Highway Patrol and Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department led to a dramatic crash and arrest on Wednesday morning.

According to the LASD, authorities were in pursuit of a man accused of reckless driving and driving under the influence.

The driver behind the wheel of a blue Nissan Quest was in the southbound lanes of the 710 Freeway at about 10:50 a.m. before transferring to the westbound 10 Freeway shortly after.

CBS LA

As of 10:53 a.m., the driver was driving erratically on the freeway. He then exited the freeway in the area of Lincoln Heights and continued on city streets, where the driver often drifted onto the wrong side of the road and nearly crashed into other vehicles.

Around 11:07 a.m., the driver sideswiped a truck while attempting to pass on the right shoulder of Eastern Avenue and Sheriff Road. The man's van then appeared to blow a front tire.

CBS LA

He continued to attempt to evade police, and a PIT maneuver from a CHP officer caused dozens of items to fall from the van's trunk. The driver collided with an officer at least one more time before coming to a stop with severe damage to the van's driver side.

The man was pulled from the vehicle and arrested while officers had guns drawn.

No additional details were immediately made available.