Measure A aims to help fund homeless services with an increased sales tax

Los Angeles County voters are weighing Measure A, which is also known as the "Homelessness Services and Affordable Housing Ordinance," which if passed would levy a half-cent sales tax to help fund services and housing for homeless residents.

Voters previously approved Measure H in 2017, a similar measure that implemented a 1/4 cent tax. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said that, in the time since, the county has been able to house around 22,000 people with money raised by the Measure H.

Measure H is slated to expire in 2027, at which point Measure A would go into effect, replacing the current 1/4 cent tax with a half-cent tax.

Proponents of Measure A believe it would bring in nearly $1 billion a year, with proceeds used to employ service members and fund programs aimed at addressing and preventing homelessness. Money would also be used to provide physical and mental health care, emergency care, interim and permanent housing options, job counseling and subsidized employment. It would also go toward case management and outreach options, substance abuse treatment, constructing and preserving affordable housing, and to fund the collection and analysis of data to evaluate the programs being funded by Measure H.

Supporters of Measure A say that letting Measure H expire with no replacement funding in place would lead to a spike in homelessness.

Opponents are unsure if the money would actually be used to fund the resources stated on the ballot, after a recent state audit found that California poorly handled homelessness funding with lackluster anti-fraud protections.