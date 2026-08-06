Los Angeles County Dora Fire burns 850 acres, prompts evacuation warnings

A large brush fire burning near Fairmont in Los Angeles County forced evacuation warnings for some residents on Thursday.

The so-called Dora Fire, which broke out at around 3:30 p.m. near 210th Street West and Highway 138, near the community of Neenach in the Antelope Valley, has burned 850 acres since ignition, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The blaze was first said to have burned approximately 50 acres, but quickly grew, forcing firefighters to issue evacuation warnings. As of 5:30 p.m., LACoFD officials said that a warning was in place for zone LAC-E1614.

The evacuation warning zone near Neenach due to the Dora Fire. Los Angeles County Fire Department

According to Cal Fire, the cause of the fire remains under investigation. It remains unclear how many structures are threatened by the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.