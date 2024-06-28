Watch CBS News
Local News

Los Angeles city street vendor permit fees to be drastically reduced

By Julie Sharp

/ CBS/City News Service

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

In a move to support street vendors, the Los Angeles City Council voted Friday to drastically reduce annual street vending permit prices.

The new ordinance lowers the annual street vendor permit from $541 to $27.51. Councilmembers agreed that the new fee system will be more realistic and affordable.

This comes after elected officials continue to further support vendors, and most recently rescinded so-called "no street vending zones" in February.

The city decriminalized sidewalk vending in 2017 and began establishing a permitting system. The permit cost had previously been set at $291 between 2019-2022, and it remained unchanged due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the 2022-23 fiscal year, staff proposed the fee to increase to $541, which elected officials held off on imposing on street vendors.

"The city estimated that there were 50,000 vendors in the city and anticipated issuing 16,000 permits annually," LA City Councilwoman Nithya Raman said. "But the reality on the ground was very different."

Only 900 permits were being issued annually, and many street vendors chose to operate without permits.

On Feb. 6, the City Council amended the city's street vending laws and eliminated seven zones where street vendors were prohibited from operating: the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Hollywood Bowl, Dodger Stadium, LA Live/Crypto.com Arena, Universal Studios/City Walk, El Pueblo de Los Angeles Historical Monument and Exposition Park.

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors made similar moves and gave final approval to a pair of ordinances regulating sidewalk food vendors, and also adopted a subsidy program to offset some costs related to its permitting process.

In 2022, Gov. Gavin Newsom passed SB 972, which allows street vending across California.  

Julie Sharp

Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.