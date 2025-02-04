City leaders in Los Angeles set to introduce package of legislation to protect immigrant residents

Several members from the Los Angeles City Council will be introducing a package of legislation aimed at protecting immigrant residents and strengthening the sanctuary city ordinance.

At a news conference Tuesday morning, council members and other local leaders gathered to announce their plan for new legislation following several executive orders signed by President Trump to crack down on immigration.

Several members of the Los Angeles City Council are planning to introduce a package of legislation aimed at protecting immigrant communities across the city. KCAL News

"The legislation will make sure we are prepared and that we're ready to fight back, which involves a comprehensive "Know Your Rights campaign" across the entire city, so immigrants and employees understand their rights and don't fall victim to ICE intimidation," said Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martinez.

Martinez is leading the charge on the legislation. He shared a bit about his own family and the obstacles they've had to overcome as immigrants.

The legislation hopes to create work-site enforcement notifications to track ICE raids, enhance immigration support at LAX to prepare for any potential travel bans and keep local immigration rights organizations funded.

Martinez called Mr. Trump's immigration-focused orders "de-humanizing."

Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez furthered Martinez's thoughts by adding that immigrants are important to the advancement of the city.

"We made Los Angeles a sanctuary city because we remember the first Trump administration. We saw the raids, children ripped from their parents, workers disappearing overnight, communities terrorized into silence," Hernandez said.

She said that "one in three Angelenos are immigrants," and they should be protected.

Councilmember Ysabel Jurado also spoke at the news conference, she shared a bit of her parents' journey to the U.S. Jurado said her formally undocumented parents fled the Philipines escaping war and authoritarianism.

Jurado said immigrants should not live in fear.

The legislation will be presented to the city council on Tuesday afternoon.

"With this legislation, we are making sure that Los Angeles is prepared for whatever comes our way. We are sending a very clear message that LA is for everyone," Martinez said.