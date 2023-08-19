Watch CBS News
No plans to move Sunday's Los Angeles Chargers game at SoFi Stadium

By KCAL-News Staff

KCAL News

Sunday's preseason game between the New Orleans Saints and the Los Angeles Chargers will be played as scheduled Sunday amid tropical storm watch warnings.

The game is set to take place at 4:05 p.m. at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

"We continue to monitor the weather and will (update the situation) if anything changes," NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said Friday, via NOLA.com.

As Hurricane Hilary moves north toward Southern California, A Flood Watch will begin around 10 a.m. Sunday in the region where 2 to 4 inches of rain is expected over most areas through Monday.

Sunday's Major League Baseball games, including the Dodgers and Angels, were moved to Saturday where both teams will play a split doubleheader to avoid storm conditions.

Two Los Angeles major league soccer games scheduled for Sunday were moved to a later date.

You can watch the Chargers game on CBS Los Angeles, with the pre-show starting at 3:30 p.m. You can also watch here on our website, KCALnews.com.

KCAL-News Staff
The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on August 19, 2023 / 1:12 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

