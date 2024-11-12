Los Angeles gets its 100-foot Christmas tree at The Grove, kicking off the holidays

The 100-foot white fir arrives at The Grove in Los Angeles, ready to kick off the holiday season. KCAL News

It's time to welcome the Christmas season to Los Angeles as The Grove is decking its halls and getting jolly, setting up its giant 100-foot white fir Tuesday morning.

The Christmas tree officially kicks off the holidays, as it has done for the last 20 years. Imported from Mt. Shasta on a flatbed truck, the 80-year-old tree will be hoisted by a giant crane at The Park in the outdoor shopping area, around 8 a.m.

The tree will emanate with fragrance, sparkle, and shine. Along with 15,000 twinkling lights, 10,000 ornaments, and infused with NEST New York's Holiday scent, it's sure to rival New York's Rockefeller Center's 74-foot Norway spruce.

Nightly snow will fall starting Nov. 25, the night of the 23rd Annual Christmas at The Grove Tree Lighting Celebration. Starting Nov. 26, photo moments with Santa Claus at Santa's Workshop begin.