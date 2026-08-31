Los Angeles police searching for alleged hit-and-run drivers after man is killed in Watts

At least two drivers fled the scene after striking and killing a man on the streets of Watts late Sunday night, according to police.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the incident occurred at about 10:03 p.m. in the area of Imperial Highway and Central Avenue.

A man was crossing the street when he was hit by three vehicles, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The man is yet to be identified publicly.

The first two drivers who struck the man fled the scene before first responders arrived, according to the LAPD. The third driver remained at the scene.

No additional information, including a description of the suspect vehicles, was immediately made available.