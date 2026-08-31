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Los Angeles police searching for alleged hit-and-run drivers after man is killed in Watts

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
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At least two drivers fled the scene after striking and killing a man on the streets of Watts late Sunday night, according to police.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the incident occurred at about 10:03 p.m. in the area of Imperial Highway and Central Avenue. 

A man was crossing the street when he was hit by three vehicles, police said. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The man is yet to be identified publicly.

The first two drivers who struck the man fled the scene before first responders arrived, according to the LAPD. The third driver remained at the scene.

No additional information, including a description of the suspect vehicles, was immediately made available.

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