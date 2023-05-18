Looming release of latest "Fast and Furious" movie heightens concerns over street racing, takeovers

With less than 24 hours until the latest installment of the "Fast and Furious" franchise hits theaters, local law enforcement agencies are upping their presence on Southland streets as concerns over street takeovers mount.

The campaign to combat illegal street racing and takeovers comes with "Fast X," the 10th addition to the universally popular action films set for release on Friday.

Law enforcement agencies gathered at a news conference early Thursday to discuss the likely increase in street racing and takeovers that will come along with the movie, as well as displaying wrecked vehicles and images of people who had deaths related to the illegal activities.

"Our freeways, railways and bridges have been shut down illegally, causing in some cases, folks not being able to make it to the emergency room, and in others just being flat-out late for work," said California Highway Patrol Deputy Commissioner Troy Lukkes at the conference. "These illegal and dangerous activities put people's lives at risk, damage public and private property, and in some cases even resulted in the death of innocent people."

Lukkes noted that since 2015, incidents related to "speed and speed contests" have quadrupled throughout California, resulting in 264 crashes, 30 of which resulted in fatality and 124 of which resulted in injury.

In an effort to mitigate the problem, which has been plaguing Southland communities for years, local agencies have partnered with several community-based groups.

Lukkes was joined by Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna and Liil Trujillo Puckett, the founder of Street Racing Kills, who spoke of the tragic way that her daughter died in 2013, as she was being driven home by an 18-year-old who was partaking in a sideshow.

"This is not just a law enforcement issue; this is a community issue that endangers lives — young and old, innocent as well as those that are engaged in this reckless activity," Moore said at the news conference. "The message today is clear: street racing and sideshows are dangerous. They result in death and serious injury, not only to the participant, but also to the spectators and community members."

Moore referred to the "Fast and Furious" series, which they believe have a large impact on people who are looking to copy the stunts they see in the action-packed movies.

"Movies like this are fantasy," he said.

The Angelino Heights area, well-known for being the home base of the characters in the movie, has attracted car enthusiasts since the first installment was released back in 2001. Since then, neighbors say their neighborhood has constantly been flooded by drivers attempting to reenact dangerous driving stunts, putting their lives and homes at risk.

Residents have protested the filming of the movies in their neighborhood several times over the years, claiming that they glamorize the issue instead of address it and clarify the real-life danger that exists.

Sheriff Luna also spoke at the press conference, noting the economic impact that could result from street racing and sideshows.

"We're going to tow or impound your cars," he said. "Parents, it's going to have an impact on you. Parents, talk to your kids. ... You're having to pay thousands of dollars to get those vehicles out. We warned you, you have to stop doing this; you're impacting people's lives negatively, and it's costing some lives as well."

Recently, a street takeover task force broke up one ongoing sideshow in Sylmar, resulting in three arrests, dozens of individuals receiving tickets and several impounded vehicles.