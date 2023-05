Law enforcement to crackdown on street takeovers ahead of latest "Fast and Furious" film's release Rachel Kim reports from Angelino Heights, one of the Southland's most iconic venues — thanks in large part to the "Fast and the Furious" film franchise. With the 10th installment on the way, local law enforcement agencies are banding together to mitigate the issue of street takeovers, which have been plaguing communities for years.