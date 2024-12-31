Looking to ring in New Year's Eve? Here's some Southern California places to celebrate for free

It's time to say goodbye to 2024 and ring in the new year, and some free events are taking place across Southern California to help everyone celebrate.

Los Angeles

Gloria Molina Grand Park hosts NYELA's Countdown to 2025, billed as the biggest New Year's Eve celebration on the West Coast. Festivities include live music, family-friendly activities, a 3D countdown light show projected onto city hall and more. The event runs from 8 p.m. and runs until 12:30 a.m.

Marina del Rey

NYE Fireworks and Glow Party at Burton Chace Park in Marina Del Rey takes place from 7 p.m. to midnight. The free New Year's Eve event is for the entire family and includes entertainment, face painting, a DJ and two fireworks shows, one at 9 p.m. and the other at midnight to welcome 2025.

Long Beach

The Queen Mary is setting off fireworks at midnight, with views to be enjoyed by all along The Waterfront.

The Queen Mary is also hosting a ticketed New Year's party, Tuesday, Dec. 31 with DJs and musical acts located around the ship. There's also a casino night, a complimentary champagne toast, and a countdown with fireworks and balloon drop.

Fullerton

Revelers can ring in the New Year in a winter wonderland of snow in the downtown Fullerton Plaza at the First Night celebration. Family friendly activities include real snow on Snow Lane, along with live music, carnival rides and a fireworks display at midnight. Some events require tickets, starting at $1 each.

Redlands

The Annual New Year's Eve Orange Drop is back to ring in the incoming year. Celebrations take place on Citrus Ave. Between 6th and 8th Streets from 6 to 9 p.m., with a countdown ceremony beginning at 8:45 p.m. Events include food vendors, a kids activity zone, a confetti cannon, music -- and the actual drop of a giant glowing orange.