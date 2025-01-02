Look like Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh? There's a contest and a prize

Calling all doppelgangers of the Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh! There's a chance to win a signed Harbaugh jersey and Bud Light, if you look like him.

As the Chargers rev up for playoffs, fan hype parties are planned next week throughout Southern California. The Charge Up to Playoffs, "a week of Bolt Fam get-togethers" begins Jan. 7 and culminates in Sherman Oaks Jan 10, with the Jim Harbaugh lookalike contest.

Harbaugh already has a body double, his brother and Ravens head coach, John Harbaugh. Their glaring likeness was on full display Nov. 25 when the two teams, and coaches, faced off at SoFi Stadium.

One frequently asked question of Google is "Are John Harbaugh and Jim Harbaugh twins?" No, they are 15 months apart in age, Jim is the younger brother.

The official Chargers flyer for the Sherman Oaks event shows a photo of the clean-cut Harbaugh with a powder blue Chargers hat and matching polo shirt. A photo of that flyer taped to a pole, with a promise "Yes this is real" is posted to the Los Angeles Chargers X account. It advertises the prize as an autographed Jim Harbaugh jersey and Bud Light.

yes, this is real pic.twitter.com/4yOWxanKGr — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) January 1, 2025

"Grab your cleats, khakis and gloves and join us at The Woodman in Sherman Oaks," for the first-ever Harbaugh lookalike contest. Those interested are asked to fill out a form, found here.

For all events, wear powder blue and Chargers gear to be entered in raffles and for other opportunities at the four Charge Up to Playoffs events:

San Diego, Jan. 7: The Deck, 6 to 8 p.m.

Orange, Jan. 8: Dave & Busters, 6 to 8 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga, Jan. 9: 4th and Mill, 6 to 8 p.m.

Sherman Oaks, Jan. 10: The Woodman, 6 to 8 p.m.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORINA - NOVEMBER 25: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Los Angeles and head coach John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Ravens pose for a photo prior to an NFL Football game at SoFi Stadium on November 25, 2024 in Inglewood, Califorina. / Getty Images