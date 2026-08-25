Long Beach first day of school celebrates Wilson High School's 100th year

The first day of school is always an exciting time, but for Wilson High School in Long Beach, today was extra special as students celebrated the start of the school's 100th year.

Every student must walk through what they call "the gauntlet," as it's an annual tradition at Wilson High.

"It's what we do for the first day of school. For everyone to really enjoy. Like we're welcoming everybody in," Maryjane Martinez, Wilson High School junior, said.

Principal Suzanne Caverly says this may be the most spirited one yet. "This year is our centennial year!" she said.

Wilson High School students are back in school. CBS LA

Only dirt roads surrounded Wilson High back in 1926, famous at the time for its loudspeaker and four-story bell tower, or campanile.

"We no longer have the Campanile, but our yearbook is still called the Campanile," Caverly said.

Wilson High School early days. CBS LA

Instead of the bell tower, Woody, the real taxidermy bear, greets students daily, and behind him are countless athletic trophies.

"We've had an Olympic athlete in every summer games since 1952, except for the year we boycotted," Caverly said. Including legendary diver Pat McCormick and water polo player Max Irving.

It's a legacy program worthy of a major upgrade. On Tuesday, the school unveiled its new $41 million aquatics center.

Even new Superintendent David Zaid, who's a graduate of rival Long Beach Poly High School, is sure there'll be future Olympians made here. "What we want to see is students who are academically astute but also well-rounded," Zaid said.

Principal Caverly says there's something special about Wilson High that draws generations of families back.

The first yearbook features Cliff Meyer as the captain of the football team. This year, his great-grandson is the team's captain.

"Families say there's no other place for them than Wilson High School. And to have that trust of the families in this community means everything to me," Caverly said.