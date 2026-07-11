Pair of Long Beach street vendors unable to work after attack, car crash on Fourth of July

Two Long Beach street vendors are still recovering from separate incidents that happened over the Fourth of July weekend, when one was violently attacked and the other had his livelihood destroyed.

One of the incidents happened when Eliu Ramirez was working in the 100 block of 39th Place near the Belmont Pier at around 8 p.m. He says he was in the area to make extra money, but ended up in the hospital instead.

In Spanish, he told CBS LA that he's feeling much better, but still unable to work. His face tells a part of the story, with still swollen and purple eyes from a fractured nose and cheekbone.

Ramirez was selling ice cream and snacks near the beach when he says he was confronted by a group of men, who told him he had to leave and claimed to own the beach.

He says that another man then walked up and began to beat him, punching him in the face over and over before threatening him that he wouldn't stop unless he left. The attacker, however, ran off before the Long Beach Police Department could arrive.

Officers tell CBS LA that they have not yet identified a suspect and their investigation remains ongoing. He says that he's ready to return to work, but afraid his attackers could come back.

Earlier that same day, an ice-cream tricycle belonging to Pedro, a street vendor known as "Deaf Ice Cream Man," was struck by a Mercedes-Benz and destroyed. Now, he's also without a way to make a living, his sister tells CBS LA.

Both vendors have set up online fundraisers to help them cover expenses as they're temporarily out of work. Ramirez's GoFundMe can be found by searching for the keywords: "Standing with Eliu After the Assault." A separate GoFundMe for Pedro can be found by searching for: "Support Pedro's Recovery and New Ice Cream Tricycle."