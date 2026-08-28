Long Beach police search for domestic violence suspect who was gone after SWAT standoff

Long Beach police are expanding their search for a domestic violence suspect who was already gone by the time an overnight standoff with SWAT personnel ended early Friday morning.

In a news release, officers said they were called to the home in the 2400 block of Atlantic Avenue at around 8 p.m. for a domestic violence incident between the suspect and an unidentified woman.

Police said that the suspect threatened violence against them while barricaded inside an apartment building in the area.

"The suspect made statements that he would shoot officers if they arrived," police said.

After the hours-long standoff, which police ended early Friday morning upon entering the apartment to execute a search warrant, the suspect had already fled from the area.

Video from the scene showed several SWAT BearCat vehicles and officers using flashbang explosive devices to try and coax the suspect from the apartment.

They have not yet publicly identified the suspect.