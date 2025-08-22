Long Beach police investigating deadly hit-and-run on Pacific Coast Highway

Long Beach police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened on the Pacific Coast Highway on Wednesday.

It happened at around 8:10 p.m. near Oregon Avenue and PCH, where officers were dispatched after learning of a person who was found on the sidewalk "with injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle," said a news release from the Long Beach Police Department.

The victim, who hasn't been identified, was taken to a nearby hospital with critical injuries. He died shortly after arrival, police said.

"The preliminary investigation revealed a semi-truck with a loaded trailer was turning southbound onto Oregon Avenue from eastbound Pacific Coast Highway," the release said. "During the turn, the rear tires of the trailer rolled onto the sidewalk and struck the victim, who appeared to have been sleeping on the sidewalk."

The driver of the semi did not stop, instead continuing to head south on Oregon Avenue, police said.

As investigators continue searching for the driver, they say that neither speed, distracted driving nor impaired driving are considered as factors in the crash.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact LB PD at (562) 570-7355.