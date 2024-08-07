Long Beach officers shoot suspect near Metro platform

The Long Beach Police Department said Wednesday officers shot a suspect near a Metro station platform.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of Fourth Street and Long Beach Boulevard. Officers said a 9-11 call brought them to the A Line Metro station initially. When officers arrived, someone was seen fleeing the scene and some kind of altercation ensued, though officers did not elaborate what it was.

The suspect was struck and taken to the hospital in an unknown condition. No officers were injured.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)