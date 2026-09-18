Man in wheelchair dies after being hit by car in Long Beach

A man in a wheelchair is dead after being hit by a car in Long Beach on Friday morning.

The Long Beach Police Department said officers responded to the intersection of Seventh Street and Pacific Coast Highway around 12:35 a.m. after receiving reports of a hit-and-run crash.

Responding officers found a pedestrian who had been hit and was suffering from traumatic injuries to his upper body. Long Beach paramedics treated the man, but he was later pronounced dead.

The suspect vehicle, a white sedan, was last seen fleeing southbound on PCH.

Officers in the area located and detained the suspect vehicle near the intersection of Second Street and PCH. Police are still investigating what led to the crash.