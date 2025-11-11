Long Beach man allegedly kills girlfriend, drives to Mexico to hide her body

Mexican authorities arrested a Long Beach man after he allegedly tried to dump his girlfriend's body in Tijuana last weekend.

Although investigators believe the girlfriend was killed in the U.S., the State Attorney General of Baja California said the suspect, identified as Erik N., will be held in Mexico as investigators coordinate with the FBI and Los Angeles County authorities.

Mexican investigators said they arrested Erik N. on Saturday, Nov. 8, after receiving reports about a dead body in his car. Police found his girlfriend's body in the passenger seat when they arrived. Investigators added that they discovered visible signs of violence and possible evidence of strangulation.

According to the State Attorney General's Office, investigators believe Erik N. killed his girlfriend in Long Beach and drove to Tijuana to hide her body. Mexican police added that he was an undocumented immigrant who had been living in the U.S. for more than 20 years.

The State Attorney stated that they are communicating with Long Beach officials to gather more information that could clarify the case and determine if the victim had a criminal record.