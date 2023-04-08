Long Beach man is arrested for hit-and-run pedestrian death

A Long Beach man was arrested Friday for a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian earlier that day.

Shortly after 3 p.m. Friday, Long Beach Police officers were flagged down at 45th Street and Atlantic Avenue for a hit-and-run crash that left a male pedestrian dead.

The suspect, 42-year-old Jose Trujillo, was speeding in a 2011 Ford F-150 when he hit a man and two parked cars before fleeing the scene. The officers began medical aid to the man until the Long Beach Fire Department arrived and transported the man to a hospital, where he died.

Police located the suspect a short time later and took him into custody. Police report that the suspect was believed to be under the influence of alcohol, with speed also being a factor in the collision.

Trujillo was arrested for one count of murder, one count of driving under the influence of alcohol causing bodily injury, and one count of hit and run resulting in death or injury. Bail was set at $2,000,000.

The pedestrian's identification is being withheld pending notification to next of kin which will be conducted by the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office.

Anyone with information regarding this collision should call the Long Beach Police Department Collision Investigation Detail at (562)570-7355.