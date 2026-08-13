Long Beach man arrested for 2 bank robberies in July

A Long Beach man was arrested in connection with two bank robberies that took place over the span of a week in July, according to police.

In a news release shared Thursday, Long Beach police said that the alleged robberies happened on July 23 and July 27. During the second incident, which happened at a bank in the 2200 block of E. Carson Street, police said that they arrested the suspect.

He was identified as 23-year-old Reginald B. Black Jr. During their follow-up investigation, LBPD officers said that they also connected Black to an additional robbery that happened days earlier in the 4500 block of Atlantic Avenue.

No information was immediately available on how much money was taken during each incident.

Police said that the case has been presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office for filing.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact LBPD Robbery Detectives at 562-570-7464.