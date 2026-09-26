Alleged hit-and-run driver fatally strikes Long Beach pedestrian, police say

Long Beach police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a woman on Friday night.

In a news release, Long Beach Police Department officers said they were called to the intersection of Baltic Avenue and Burnett Street at around 7:20 p.m. for reports of a crash involving a pedestrian.

Upon arrival, they found the victim, only identified as a woman, lying in the street. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries, police said. She has not yet been publicly identified.

"The preliminary investigation indicates the pedestrian was walking in a marked crosswalk northbound on Baltic Avenue when she was struck by a white pickup truck travelling [on] southbound Baltic Avenue attempting to make an eastbound turn onto Burnett Street," the release said. "The driver fled eastbound on Burnett Street."

Police said that speed, distracted driving and impaired driving did not appear to be factors in the crash as they continued their investigation.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact LBPD Collision Investigation Detail Detective Dougherty at 562-570-7358.