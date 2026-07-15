Long Beach police share photos of alleged hit-and-run driver, car involved in June crash

Long Beach police have released photos of the alleged hit-and-run driver and vehicle involved in a crash that damaged several cars and left two people hospitalized in June.

In a news release, Long Beach Police Department investigators said the crash happened at around 12:30 p.m. on June 21, when a metallic blue Dodge Charger sideswiped a 2026 Honda Prologue driving west on Seventh Street near Magnolia Avenue.

"The collision caused the Honda to collide with several unoccupied parked vehicles and overturn," the release said. "The Dodge Charger fled from the scene."

A photo of the metallic blue Dodge Charger and the alleged hit-and-run driver behind the wheel during a June 2026 hit-and-run in Long Beach. Long Beach Police Department

The man driving the Honda and a female passenger were both hospitalized with moderate injuries after the crash, police said.

As their search continues, LBPD detectives have decided to share photos of the suspect and car involved, which they described as a metallic blue Dodge Charger with five-spoke wheels.

The suspect is described as a man in his early 20s who stands around 5-foot-10 and weighs approximately 170 pounds. He had blue braces on his teeth and was last seen wearing a multicolored shirt, tan shorts, grey socks and grey sandals. Police also noted that he had diamond stud earrings and wore distinct glasses with diamond accents on the hinge and bridge.

A close-up photo of the alleged hit-and-run driver involved in a June 2026 crash in Long Beach. Long Beach Police Department

Anyone who witnessed the crash or knows more about the suspect's identity was urged to contact LBPD Collision Investigation Detail Detective Joseph Johnson at 562-570-7132.