Long Beach police investigating deadly shooting

Long Beach police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead early Friday morning.

It happened at around 1 a.m. in the 700 block of Magnolia Avenue, according to a news release from the Long Beach Police Department.

Arriving officers found one victim, an unidentified man, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Long Beach Fire Department paramedics.

Police say that the suspect or suspects wanted in connection with the incident had already fled from the area by the time they arrived.

"The motive and the circumstances of the incident are under investigation," the release said.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact LBPD Homicide Detectives Reyes and Temblador at 562-570-7244.