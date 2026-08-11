31-year-old man riding e-scooter killed in Long Beach crash

A 31-year-old man riding an e-scooter died after a crash in Long Beach on Monday, police said.

It happened at around 10 a.m. near the 5300 block of Walton Street, where Long Beach Police Department officers said in a news release they were called for a crash involving a car and a person on a scooter.

Arriving officers found the male in the roadway. Despite life-saving attempts from officers and a good Samaritan, the man was eventually pronounced dead at the scene by the Long Beach Fire Department. He has not yet been identified.

"The preliminary investigation indicates a 2024 Toyota Tundra ... was traveling eastbound on Walton Street. An electric scooter ... turned westbound onto Walton Street from Stanbridge Avenue," the release said. "The scooter drifted into the eastbound side of the roadway and collided with the Tundra."

Police said that the man driving the truck was attempting to slow down when the crash occurred.

"Speed, distracted driving, and impaired driving do not appear to be factors in the collision," police said.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact LBPD Collision Investigation Detail Detective Johnson at 562-570-7132.