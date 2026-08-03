Victim dies nearly three weeks after Long Beach shooting; suspect already in custody

A 24-year-old man who was already in custody for a double shooting in Long Beach in early July was arrested for murder after one of the victims died nearly three weeks after the incident happened.

In a news release, Long Beach Police Department officers said that the shooting occurred back on July 10 at around 7:15 a.m., when they were called to the 300 block of W. Anaheim Street for reports of a shooting. By the time officers arrived, they said the suspect had already fled.

"Officers located two male adult victims with gunshot wounds and rendered medical aid," the release said. "Long Beach Fire Department personnel transported the victims to a local hospital."

Police said that one of the victims, a 44-year-old man, suffered life-threatening injuries in the shooting, and the other, only identified as a man in his 50s, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Through their investigation, detectives were able to identify a suspect in the shooting as 25-year-old Long Beach resident Brian Medina. He was arrested later that day in the 2300 block of Linden Avenue and booked for two counts of attempted murder, the release said.

However, on July 30, Long Beach police learned that the 44-year-old man had succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. He has since been identified as Long Beach resident William Davis.

"Following the victim's death, the District Attorney's Office was notified, and a murder charge is pending," the release said. "Bail is currently set at $3,025,000."

Police said that both the motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

Anyone who knows more was urged to contact LBPD Homicide Detectives Juan Carlos Reyes and Lisette Temblador at 562-570-7244.