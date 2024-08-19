Long Beach begins its crackdown on problematic homeless encampments

City crews in Long Beach began clearing five problematic homeless encampments on Monday following the Supreme Court's recent ruling that local laws which restrict sleeping or camping in public places may be enforced.

The sweeps are taking place at Gumbiner Park, Billie Jean King Main Library, Lincoln Park, Veterans Park and Jennie Rivera Memorial Park.

Just last week, Deputy City Manager Teresa Chandler wrote in a memorandum that the city will enforce anti-camping ordinances as an additional tool -- noting that the citations alone will not solve or reduce overall rates of homelessness.

She said that this sweep would focus on problematic encampments, ones posing a public threat or that block access to public spaces like parks, libraries and the beach.

While fines and arrests are possible during the sweeps, the city promises a human-centered approach first by offering outreach and support services.

Long Beach police are to use their discretion when enforcing anti-camping laws, allowing officers to focus on criminal conduct associated with encampments and chronic complaints about them.

The city's mayor said last week the goal is not to criminalize homelessness, but rather "this new capacity should be used as a tool to encourage more folks into the services that we have," Mayor Rex Richardson said.

The Supreme Court June 28 ruling overturns the previous legal precedent which ruled that enforcement of ordinances restricting camping or sleeping in public spaces without first offering adequate, available shelter options constituted a violation of the U.S. Constitution's Eighth Amendment cruel and unusual punishment clause.