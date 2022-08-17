London tribute concert to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins to stream live on Paramount+

American fans of the Foo Fighters will be able to watch the star-studded tribute concert to the band's late drummer Taylor Hawkins live on Paramount+ when it takes place in London on Sept. 3.

The concert, which will take place at Wembley Stadium, will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+ in the U.S. It will also be available internationally on Pluto TV and MTV Brand YouTube channels.

Taylor Hawkins & The Coattail Riders perform at Guitar Center's 27th Annual Drum-Off at Club Nokia on January 16, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ashley Beliveau/Getty Images) Ashley Beliveau

"Taylor was not only an incredible drummer and musician but truly one of the most passionate super fans of music the world has seen. His infectious energy and unique talent will continue to live on through his vast body of work," Bruce Gillmer, president of Paramount's music, music talent, programming & events and chief content officer of music for Paramount+, said in a statement.

Hawkins, 50, died in March in Bogota, Colombia, where the Foo Fighters were on tour at the time. A number of psychoactive substances were found in his system following his death, including marijuana, opioids, tricyclic antidepressants, and benzodiazepines.

The Foo Fighters canceled their tour dates for the rest of the year, before teaming up with the Hawkins Family to plan two tribute concerts – the one in London and another at the Kia Forum in Inglewood on Sept. 27.

Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert Updates:

How to watch live from @wembleystadium

New artists added to both shows

How to support @Musicsupport_uk and @MusiCares

Read all the info at https://t.co/y2rJaVhr8R pic.twitter.com/kEgHcukv8n — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) August 17, 2022

The London lineup includes drummer Travis Barker of Blink 182, Jane's Addiction bassist Chris Chaney, former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher, Queens of the Stone Age's Josh Homme, AC/DC singer Brian Johnson, Led Zeppelin's John Paul Jones, Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson of Rush, 12-year-old social media celebrity and drummer Nandi Bushnell, Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich, Van Halen bass guitarist Wolfgang Van Halen, Kesha, Chrissie Hynde and Martin Chambers of the Pretenders, The Police drummer Stewart Copeland, Queen's Brian May, Mark Ronson, and special appearances by comedians Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock.

Paramount+ is owned by Paramount Global, which is also the parent company of CBS 2/KCAL9 and CBS News Los Angeles.