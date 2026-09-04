Local nonprofit shines light on animal abuse in LA's Skid Row

A local nonprofit shined a light on some of the abuse animals have endured living in the epicenter of Los Angeles' homelessness crisis on Friday

Joey Tuccio from Starts With One Today said his nonprofit volunteers weekly to support people and animals living in Skid Row. He said his team has found dogs in terrible conditions, some of whom had been beaten and left to starve and others who tested positive for drugs.

"Compton Paw Patrol picked up Valor and took him to the vet, where he tested positive for six drugs," Tuccio said while showing pictures of the animals. "A month before this picture was taken, Cleo was happy and alert. We got a call that Cleo was found collapsed on the streets."

Animal well-being on Skid Row became an issue in the LA mayoral race after candidate Spencer Pratt sounded the alarm on living conditions for pets out on the streets. Republican gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton is trying to keep the issue alive as he was among the speakers on Friday demanding more help for the pets and people living on the streets.

"For years now, we've accepted this," Hilton said. "What is cruel is to leave these conditions in place."

Last month, Mayor Karen Bass visited Skid Row and announced a formalized pilot program between the Los Angeles Police Department and LA Animal Services to investigate animal cruelty and help unhoused people keep their pets safe.