List of Los Angeles County stores that sold recalled raw milk

Public health officials have identified 10 stores in Los Angeles County that sold the recalled raw milk possibly tainted with bird flu.

After California officials requested a recall, The Raw Farm, LLC issued the advisory for their cream top, whole raw milk with a lot ID of #20241109 with a best buy date of Nov. 27, 2024.

Customers who bought the items should return any remaining product to the store they bought it from.

Some retailers where the product was sold in Los Angeles County include:

Back Door Bakery, 8349 Foothill Blvd., Sunland, CA, 91040

Eataly, 10250 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, California 90067

Erewhon Market, 475 S. Lake Ave., Pasadena, CA 91101

Erewhon Market, 26767 Agoura Rd., Calabasas, CA 91302

Erewhon Market, 4121 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90029

Erewhon Market, 7660 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90036

Lazy Acres, 1841 N. Western Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90027

Vitamin City LB, 6247 E. Spring St., Long Beach, CA 90808

Vitamin City, 642 W. Arrow Hwy., San Dimas, CA 91773

The Whole Wheatery, 44264 10th St. W, Lancaster, CA 93534

Drinking raw milk containing bird flu is not the only way one can become infected, officials say. Someone can become infected if they touch their eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands after touching raw milk with bird flu.

Symptoms include eye redness or discharge, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, diarrhea, vomiting, muscle or body aches, headaches, fatigue, trouble breathing and fever.

California has reported 29 confirmed human cases of bird flu since October, with 28 of those cases coming from direct contact with infected dairy cows. A California child was confirmed the first U.S. child to become infected with bird flu.