Lawrence Tanter, longtime Los Angeles Lakers PA announcer dies at 76

Lawrence Tanter, the longtime public address announcer known as the "Voice of the Lakers," has died at the age of 76.

"We are deeply saddened to share the news of the passing of legendary Lakers public address announcer Lawrence Tanter," the Los Angeles Lakers wrote in a social media post. "For 43 years, LT's voice served as the soundtrack to Lakers games at the arena. He will be remembered as a cherished member of the Lakers family."

Tanter retired as the team's PA announcer in June after 43 seasons. The Chicago native stayed with the franchise as a special advisor for game presentation.

"Lawrence Tanter has been an integral part of the Lakers gameday experience for more than four decades, setting the tone for countless memorable moments with his professionalism, energy and signature booming voice," Lakers Governor Jeanie Buss said after his retirement.

Tanter moved to Los Angeles and began announcing for the Lakers in 1982, as future Hall of Famers Magic Johnson, James Worthy, coach Pat Riley and others dominated the decade during the "Showtime" era. The up-tempo, run-and-gun offense made the team Hollywood stars, helped furnish The Forum with five championship banners and pushed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to the top of the all-time scoring list.

"Since the 1980s, LT has narrated every chapter of Lakers basketball, connecting generations of fans, players, coaches and staff while becoming a trusted and unforgettable part of the Lakers experience," Buss said in June. "I am incredibly grateful for everything he has given to this franchise."

He continued announcing for the Lakers when the "Showtime" era ended in the 1990s, following the team into its new home at the Staples Center. There, the championship runs continued, with Tanter in a front-row seat to Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant's march to three consecutive titles from 2000-2002.

Before ending his career, Tanter witnessed another Laker capture the all-time scoring record as James eclipsed Abdul-Jabbar's 38,287 points. When James became the first player to score 50,000 combined points in the regular season and postseason in 2025, Tanter delivered the apt words: "Ladies and gentlemen, we all have just witnessed history."

"Lawrence Tanter, forever in our hearts as a member of the Lakers family," the team wrote.